Clara Chia Marti is the new girlfriend of Gerard Piqué, The Barcelona footballer, the person with whom he cheated on the Colombian singer, Shakia.

The Sun was the first media outlet to reveal the identity of the defender’s new girlfriend. “Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him. They have kept their relationship a secret, but everyone around them knows what is going on,” she wrote to herself.

low profile relationship

Without a doubt, it is the separation of the year, since both confirmed the news last June. the subject has not stopped.

El Periódico, a Catalan outlet, warned that Clara Chia Marti worked at Kosmos, a Pique company.

It has been confirmed that he is 23 years old and that he is younger than Shakira 22. In this company he was in charge of various administrative functions in the event organization.

There they met, but began dating without raising suspicion. It is known that her coworkers noticed that during working hours they kept a low profile, very professional, each one in his own.

Over time, Clara began to put private statuses on her social networks, to such an extent that no one could see his photos, or his comments, and that caused suspicion.

However, everything seemed normal. because Piqué and Clara were not seen together in a public place, so their relationship was always a complete enigma.

Some, once the romance was known, tried to compare and They dared to say that Marti has a certain resemblance to the Colombian singer.

#international | The student from Barcelona, ​​in Spain, Clara Chia Marti, is the woman with whom Gerard Piqué was dating and that caused his separation from the Colombian singer Shakira, according to the English press. pic.twitter.com/knuP1FZhRS – Stereo Politics (@politicaestereo) August 11, 2022

