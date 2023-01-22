Piqué: his reaction after the question of the witch that Shakira put on his balcony

The song of Shakira It has more than 150 million views on YouTube. The comparison of the current couple of Gerard Piqué with a Casio watch and a Twingo he made these brands go viral.

Carlos Cantó, an expert in marketing, analyzes in EFE this type of unpaid advertising, called ‘publicity’. “Will they have higher sales? We’ll see.”

A surprising fact that reflects a study on the subject that he carried out the weekend after the release of the song Sammy Alliance, a global alliance of marketing and communication companies, is that the conversation around the figure of

Piqué that has been generated on social networks after the publication of the song is practically three times greater than what it was when he announced his retirement as a footballer last November.

This time, the former soccer player and businessman has been mentioned 168,000 times. This same study has come to the conclusion that the Casio and Twingo brands have improved the audience’s perception of them.

In addition, between the two they have accounted for more than 400,000 mentions on social networks.

Again the theme of the witch

In the program ‘El Món a RAC 1’, the journalist Marc Leirado has given an exclusive and reported that in Shakira’s house there was a strange object that looked towards the house of her former in-laws, who are neighbors of the Colombian.

The journalist said that the woman from Barranquilla has a life-size witch on one of her terraces and the most curious thing is that she is looking towards the kitchen of her children’s grandparents’ house.

Piqué has been questioned about the subject of the witch, but his reaction was not the most expected, or at least it is recorded in the video. (Shakira and Piqué: composer of the song “he let go of his tongue” and gave it away, video)