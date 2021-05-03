Gerard Piqué wanted to hesitate Arturo Vidal in an Instagram post in which the Chilean celebrated his recent Scudetto with Inter Milan. The midfielder boasted of having won 12 leagues in a 15-year career and met with an unexpected reaction from his former teammate at Barça.

“Many years, many teammates, great clubs and many fans. Grateful of those who have accompanied me in each achievement. And I know there is still a lot of story to tell. We go for more“Arturo Vidal wrote on his Instagram account while posting a photo with the three leagues he won in Colo-Colo, the four with Juventus, another three with Bayern, one with Barça and the last with Inter.

Piqué, who at that time was at the party organized at Messi’s house, wanted to sting his former teammate. “If you play against the lame … the Champions for when?“, snapped the central. Vidal replied: “The next one will be mine“. The central defender of Barça He has four Champions League titles in his track record, while Vidal has not yet made his debut in this tournament.