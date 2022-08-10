The defender in aid of the Blaugrana club.

In the past few hours the news of the possible cut of engagement of some of the symbolic players has bounced back in Spain Barcelona in order to help the club register new signings. Among these, there was talk of Gerard Piqué who, exactly like a year ago, would be ready for another sacrifice for the good of his favorite team.

If last season his salary cut was served at Barcelona to record the signings of Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay, also this year things will not be too different but ASexplain how Pique he would have proved even more generous.

From what we learn, in fact, not only the Spanish defender would have said immediately he was ready to further lower his salary but that he would even be willing to play for free. Indeed, the defender has already proposed to the club to play for free the whole season at the gates. See also Inter-Skriniar: summit with PSG in London. And over 50 million from ...

Although the Spaniard knows that he is not among Xavi’s top picks, he is willing to do anything to stay in the team and lend a hand to the club.

