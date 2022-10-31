“Piqué has not even worried”: they deny the alleged beautiful act with Shakira

Gerard Piqué has not been able to get out of the eye of the hurricane since his separation from Shakira from Barranquilla was announced.

The Barcelona footballer, who is still not a starter in the team, receives criticism every day for his alleged indifference.

Outside the fields, the defender is not quite right either. Although he has been very calm with his new relationship, the press continues to evaluate every detail that brings him closer or further away from Shakira.

In the last hours, after it was said that the player visited the singer’s father, who is ill, the entertainment reporters appear with a forceful version:

“Piqué has not visited him, he has not even been interested in his health.”

In fact, a reporter assures that “Shakira is very upset.”

‘Shakira is very upset’:

“Piqué has not visited him (Shakira’s father), he has not even been interested in his health”assured the presenter Adriana Dorronsoro this Monday in The Ana Rosa program, on Spanish television.

According to Dorronsoro, that meeting between Piqué and Shakira’s father would not have taken place.

In fact, the barranquillera would have reacted to the situation.

“Shakira is very upset cthat it is being said in the press that Piqué has gone to see his father because not only has he not gone to see him; is that Piqué, directly, has not been interested in William’s health,” said the presenter.

So far, neither Piqué nor Shakira have spoken on the subject.

