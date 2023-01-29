Gerard Piqué you are not alone. A group of fans has decided to create content in which they parody the successful latest song by the Colombian Shakira and Bizarrapbut with parody lyrics in which they attack her, and for that they are based on controversial issues such as Shakira’s situation with the Spanish Treasury, or the comparison with Clara Chía, the former player’s current partner.

In recent weeks, Piqué has not held back from the darts that his ex-partner has thrown at him in his latest musical release. The appearances with a Renault Twingo and a Casio watch they spoke for themselves.

After he chose to publish the first photo with his new girlfriend, the young Clara Chía Martí, Piqué sent a strong message to the ‘paparazzi’ jordi martin, who has permanently followed up on his separation from Shakira.

“Leave drugs. Cocaine is very screwed up,” he told the man who has shown himself to be a supporter of Shakira, in the midst of the love scandal.

In the midst of this reaction by Piqué to face the impact of the Colombian’s musical theme, a group of young people who came out in defense of the former Barcelona soccer player now appears on networks.

A parody in favor of Piqué

Photo: AFP, YouTube Bizarrep

These young people invented a song that they called ‘D-Clara’, with phrases like: “If you pay the Treasury, you’ll be left with nothing. Come, declare. Only you, one more chopped cat”, as the chorus of the song says, while one of the artists He wears a Barcelona shirt.

They also refer to the comparison between Shakira and Clara Chía. “I have ten Rolexes, I can throw one away. A little chia for your breakfast”… “It’s not a replacement, it’s an improvement. I see in my Casio that your time has come Envy is noticeable, it devours you,” they chant in another part of the song.

And there are also other verses such as: “Clearly you are no longer worth anything. A wolf, in truth, has a pack.” “Women invoice, but you don’t declare”.

The theme, which can be seen in full on the Youtube platform, has more than 200,000 views so far.

SPORTS

