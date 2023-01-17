Piqué ‘has a 12-year-old brain’: famous ‘streamer’ lashes out at Shakira

Gerard Piqué He is still in the eye of the hurricane after arriving in a Renault Twingo last Sunday for his King’s League, an ‘amateur’ soccer league starring celebrities.

The former Barcelona soccer player has been accused of immature and provocative after responding with this gesture to the message launched by his ex-partner, the woman from Barranquilla Shakiraafter she compared a Ferrari to a Twingo in her most recent musical release.

Although the former defender seems not to be distressed by the accusations, in the last few hours a very strong one has arrived from the niche in which he now seems to move naturally, ‘streaming’. This, due to the accurate criticism made by Auronplay, one of the most famous characters in Internet broadcasts.

“Piqué has a twelve-year-old brain”Auronplay asserted.

‘Piqué has a twelve-year-old mind’

“I don’t care about Piqué, I’ll ‘repampinfla’ seven towns”Auronplay began by saying in his last transmission, making the caveat that he was talking about the subject because several of his friends are involved in the King’s League.

Then, referring to Piqué’s responses to hints in Shakira’s song, the ‘streamer’ expressed: “What Piqué was going to do was perfectly predicted… Casio in hand and a Twingo”.

“Why do that?” he wondered.

“Because Piqué has the mind of twelve years, PWhat has a brain of twelve years, with which it was clear that he was going to do that“, he concluded.

