Gerard Hammered does not live his best moments. Barcelona, ​​on the first date of the Spanish tournament, tied 0-0 at home with Rayo Vallecano and the defender was a substitute and did not have the option to enter the field of play.

Piqué, it was known, are not so happy, since he has always been characterized by leading the defense of the Catalan club, but this time Xavi, the technical director, has other bets.

(Falcao García, great gesture: he intercedes for a child to take a photo with Lewandowski)

(Marlon Chito Vera: terrible kick to Dominick Cruz in the UFC, video)

His discharge is not newPiqué is not going through a good footballing moment, something that has been going on for a long time and he pays it with his substitution.

‘To fly’

And his private life, well, nothing, almost worse than sports, because since it was announced in June his separation with the Colombian singer Shakira everything has been chaos.

Social networks have destroyed it, well everything indicates that he was unfaithful to the barranquillera and the world has taken it against him.

Then came the legal mess, the separation of property and custody of the couple’s childrenSasha and Milan. It is known that the footballer does not agree with Shakira taking the children to live in the United States and they have been in serious trouble with it.

(Also read: That’s right and it costs to eat at Gerard Piqué’s restaurant)

In the same way, it was known that the last problem is that the couple would be confronted by the private plane, the one they bought a few years ago for family trips.

This is stated in ‘Prensa Libre’, a media outlet that warns that Said plane has a value of 20 million dollars.

(Heavy sanction against Jefferson Gómez, from Bucaramanga: 16-month suspension)

It is a ‘Learjet 60XR’, which can carry ten passengers and was modified by the couple during use. It has a room with two comfortable beds and a TV room for children.

Neither of them would be willing to stay without the plane and it would also enter into the legal litigation they face after their separation.

(Vuelta a España 2022: these will be the Colombians in competition)

SPORTS