Sunday, March 5, 2023
Piqué got tired: they leak a strong warning to Shakira after their controversy aggravated

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 5, 2023
in Sports
0
Piqué got tired: they leak a strong warning to Shakira after their controversy aggravated


Did Piqué beg Shakira? This is the dart that she sent him in a song with Karol G

Pique and Shakira.

Photo:

Kings League / YouTube

Pique and Shakira.

With the last interview and the serious gesture, the situation escalated. There is no one who is saved anymore.

Piqué showed that his patience is also running out. The former Barcelona player became a trend due to a gesture against a ‘paparazzi’ who insistently asked him about Shakira.

In fact, according to the entertainment reporter, the former soccer player would have called him to warn him of the “evil that was going to die.”

See also  What are the reasons for Pique's "sudden" retirement at this time?

Now, with all this situation, Piqué’s last play was known, who confirmed that he “got tired” in a forceful way. This time with a strong warning to Shakira.

(You can read: Juan Pablo Montoya smiles: tremendous past of his son Sebastián in Formula 3).

Piqué warns Shakira

The singer recently appeared in an interview revealing several secrets.

Photo:

Instagram: @3gerardpique @shakira

According to the reporter Saúl Ortíz, from the program ‘Fiesta’, from ‘Telecinco’, Piqué did not react well to Shakira’s latest songs and her most recent interview.

“It is true that he turned grief, pain and frustration into humor in front of the media a musical persecution of his ex-partner, but (…)”launched Ortíz innings.

Later, he shared a revelation: “Piqué has made the decision not to overlook the fact that the family is used again to try to generate even more hatred and media confrontation.”

“He wants to protect the family,” he finally noted in the note entitled “Piqué’s last decision: the footballer warns Shakira”.

#Piqué #tired #leak #strong #warning #Shakira #controversy #aggravated

