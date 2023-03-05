Piqué got tired: they leak a strong warning to Shakira after their controversy aggravated

Piqué showed that his patience is also running out. The former Barcelona player became a trend due to a gesture against a ‘paparazzi’ who insistently asked him about Shakira.

In fact, according to the entertainment reporter, the former soccer player would have called him to warn him of the “evil that was going to die.”

Now, with all this situation, Piqué’s last play was known, who confirmed that he “got tired” in a forceful way. This time with a strong warning to Shakira.

Piqué warns Shakira

The singer recently appeared in an interview revealing several secrets. Photo: Instagram: @3gerardpique @shakira

According to the reporter Saúl Ortíz, from the program ‘Fiesta’, from ‘Telecinco’, Piqué did not react well to Shakira’s latest songs and her most recent interview.

“It is true that he turned grief, pain and frustration into humor in front of the media a musical persecution of his ex-partner, but (…)”launched Ortíz innings.

Later, he shared a revelation: “Piqué has made the decision not to overlook the fact that the family is used again to try to generate even more hatred and media confrontation.”

“He wants to protect the family,” he finally noted in the note entitled “Piqué’s last decision: the footballer warns Shakira”.

It is curious, how Pique and family were not shy about constantly correcting Shakira’s ways and she was never as tacky as Pique and Clara in this image. pic.twitter.com/ahHiQpkwQu — Missionary on sentinel (@ColonDeSentinel) March 5, 2023

