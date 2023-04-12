Gerard Piqué continues to be in the news due to the effects of his separation from Shakira from Barranquillaannounced more than 9 months ago.

The former Barcelona player, fully dedicated to his King’s League project, once again appears in the headlines of the tabloids because the Colombian singer left Barcelona – together with her children – and headed for the United States.

In the midst of this impact, the reactions of the former defender of the Spanish National Team during the process of Shakira’s ‘new life’ have echoed.

The letter that his father, Joan Piqué, would have sent, asking for the eviction of his properties, has dealt the last blow. One of which Shakira’s parents would be the last affected.

‘Pique’s last hit’

Photo: Twitch GerardRomero, YouTube

According to ‘CHANCE’, from Europa Press, in the last hours they saw the collection of some medical instruments in what was the house where Shakira and Piqué used to live.

According to the media, the sanitary implements that were taken from the property belonged to Shakira’s parents, because after the letter from Piqué’s father they had no choice but to leave unexpectedly.

“William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia del Carmen Ripoll Torrado are no longer in Spain, so they could be by their daughter’s side in this new beginning of life”reports ‘CHANCE’.

Said departure has been interpreted as Piqué’s last blow to Shakira, since it would have no other justification than the letter from the former player’s father; He feared that the Barranquillera would have already made it clear that she did not suit him at all.

So far, neither Piqué nor his father have confirmed the existence of the alleged letter.

