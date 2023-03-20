The days go by and the plot surrounding the separation of Piqué and Shakira is filled with new turning points. This weekend, the person in charge of making the situation “spicy” was the former Barcelona player, who in an interview with the newspaper ‘El País’ assured that he wanted to be “faithful” to himself.

Now, amid the echoes of Piqué’s words, the one who jumps to the fore is Shakira, as the traditional entertainment program ‘Fiesta’, from ‘Telecinco’, reveals an audio fragment that had gone unnoticed.

In the recording, he holds the ‘show’ in question, The Barranquillera “sends a harsh message to her ex” (sic).

It is so strong that ‘Informalia’ reviews it like this: “Shakira skips the red lines with the father of her children.”

(It may interest you: Piqué launches a ‘bomb’ for the separation from Shakira: “It is not how people perceive it”).

Strong hidden message from Shakira to Piqué



As expressed by the panelist Jorge Moreno in ‘Fiesta’, in Shakira’s last song there appears a strong phrase that had gone unnoticed until now.

“You have to look closely, because it is not easy to perceive it. At a given moment, Shakira laughs and says “f… you” (what comes to be “go to the m… in Spanish)“Morena said.

And, indeed, in the audio you can hear the expression. The press, he maintains, would go against Piqué.

“During the song, there is a moment in which Shakira not only says ‘f.. you’ (translated as ‘fuck you’) but laughs when pronouncing it”says ‘Informal’.

The recording that ‘had passed from agache’, for the moment, speaks for itself.

Have you noticed that Shakira tells Piqué “Fuck you” at the end when they’re laughing? she is a master at camouflaging words 😅 that is not enough for what that hp deserves. pic.twitter.com/aW8DHFO2rp — Esther (@esterkmp) March 18, 2023

More news