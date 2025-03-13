The former FC Barcelona player Gerard Piqué contributed on Thursday to the judge that investigates fifteen bills for 12 million euros issued by his companies to the Saudi Football Federation from 2022 to 2025 through intermediation for the transfer of the Super Cup to that country.

A day before his statement as investigated, Piqué provided documentation “relevant”, including invoices of their companies Kosmos Football and Kosmos Team to the Saudi Arabia Football Federation from September 2022 to January 15, 2025.





Read too

Europa Press

With these documents, together with the Payment Banking Vouchers derived from “the services provided by the celebration of the Super Cup” in Saudi Arabia, Piqué wants to demonstrate the “normality in the contractual relationship and the acceptance of the intermediation services actually provided”.