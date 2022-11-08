COLPISA Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 11:26



Piqué and Shakira have already reached an agreement. After more than twelve hours of intense negotiations with his lawyers, the soccer player, who announced his retirement a week ago, has relented and will allow the singer to take his children, Milan and Shasha, 9 and 7 years old, to Miami.

Shakira thus fulfills her desire to start a new life away from Barcelona, ​​but yes, as a measure of grace, her trip to the other side of the pond will not take place until after Christmas, so that the children can enjoy the holidays with their dad.

As La Vanguardia assures, Pique will be able to travel to see his children whenever he wants and the expenses will be paid in a common account for both.