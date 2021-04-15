Gerard Hammered will not be sanctioned finally to denounce that the majority of the referees are of the Real Madrid and, therefore, they benefit to him. The Competition Committee of the Spanish Football Federation has decided to close without any punishment for the central Barcelona the file that was initiated after an interview with the famous ‘youtuber’ DjMario in which he highlighted alleged preferences of the majority of the arbitration establishment towards Real Madrid.

Piqué made reference to the previous year in the first place: «The last league thing is the most grotesque thing I have experienced in my life. If we compare between Madrid and Barça there is a lot of difference “, he said in relation to the arbitrations that Real Madrid received in the final stretch of the championship, in the return after the stoppage due to the state of alarm.

The second statement of discord also occurred with respect to the arbitration action and its connection with Real Madrid: «85% are from Madrid, how are they not going to whistle in their favor? Even unconsciously, how are they not going to shoot more than one side than the other? ». That said, he clarified that “he respects their work and that they always try to do their best.”

Competition decided to open a file after receiving a complaint from the Department of Integrity. The footballer, who justified this expression in a comment that was sent directly to him from the arbitration team, risked a four-game sanction, as long as his words were understood as an attack on the honor of the referees.

The investigator of the case considers that these demonstrations have no further route, are part of freedom of expression and are not sufficient reason for Piqué to receive a sanction. It so happens that it is not the first time that the emblematic Catalan player questioned the arbitration system in Spanish football.

In this way, Piqué is exempt from any sanction derived from article 100 bis of the Disciplinary Code of the FEF, which reads the following: “The making by any person subject to sports discipline of statements through any means by which question the honesty and impartiality of any member of the arbitration group or the bodies of the FEF; as well as statements that imply disapproval of the activity of any member of the mentioned groups when they are made with contempt or when offensive, insulting, humiliating or abusive language is used, will be sanctioned: in the case of footballers, coaches, physical trainers, delegates , doctors, health aides or material managers, from four to twelve suspension matches and a fine of 601 to 3,005.06 euros.