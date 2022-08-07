This Sunday, Gerard Hammered returned to smile. After weeks of being booed every time he touched the ball, amid cries of “Shakira!”, the Catalan soccer player returned to Barcelona and the public received him as a hero.

A balm in the midst of the hard time he faces.

Piqué, the ‘son who returns home’

Gerard Piqué plays as a defender for FC Barcelona.

FC Barcelona won the Joan Gamper Trophy, its traditional pre-season friendly tournament, by defeating the Pumas of Mexico 6-0 this Sunday at the Camp Nou.

Pedri signed a double (minutes 5 and 19) and the other Barça goals were achieved by the Pole Robert Lewandowski (3), the Frenchman Ousmane Dembelé (10), the Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (49) and the Dutchman Frenkie De Jong ( 84).

Less than a week before the start of Barça in the Spanish League 2022-2023, the new signings of the catalan club gave a good image to the fans.

Lewandowski led the way with his goal, scoring from a very small angle, and then provided the assist for Pedri’s second goal. The Pole, greeted with cheers, was chosen as the best player of the match.

This match also served for the debut with his new colors of the French player Jules Koundé, recently signed to Sevilla and who entered the game in the 61st minute, instead of Ronald Araújo.

Gerard Hammered was substitute. However, when he entered he received several applause. Likewise, his presentation was the opposite of what he experienced in the United Statesduring the club tour.

Before the game, the squad for the new season was presented and coach Xavi Hernández addressed the spectators from the pitch. “We started a very exciting year. We want to win titles this season to be able to make the Catalans happy. We’ll work our asses off”, he promised. The Joan Gamper Trophy is organized by the

Barcelona since 1966. In its 57 editions, Barça has been champion in 44, including the last ten. The last time Barça did not win their pre-season trophy was in 2012, when they lost 1-0 to Italian side Sampdoria.

