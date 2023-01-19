Thursday, January 19, 2023
Piqué forgets Shakira and leaves Spain without Clara Chía: ‘perlita’ of the former player

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2023
in Sports
The Catalan was captured by the ‘paparazzi’ at a striking party, ‘without company and melancholic’.

Gerard Piqué He does not stop causing controversy with what he does and stops doing. The former Barcelona soccer player, after Shakira’s impressive musical release with Bizarrap, has made headlines in the tabloids due to his way of reacting to the strong darts thrown at him by the Barranquillera.

Last weekend, it was in the news for arriving in a Renault Twingo (the model that Shakira compared to a Ferrari in her last song) to the last day of the King’s League.

Later, he appeared in a ‘streaming’ saying that of the Bizarrap sessions, the one with Shakira is his favorite.

And this Thursday, eight days after the release of the aforementioned song, they saw it partying, without her partner, the young Clara Chía Martí, and outside of Spain.

(You can read: Is a lawsuit against Shakira coming? Unexpected meeting between Piqué and his lawyer).

Piqué, partying

Gerard Piqué was defender of the FC Barcelona until this 2022.

As reported by the European press, Piqué left Spain for Paris, where he was seen at a party that would promote the NBA in France.

As read in the entertainment media, Piqué did not travel with Clara Chía, his girlfriendsupposedly to avoid subjecting her to more exposure, after the one that Shakira’s song caused in recent times.

Apparently, Piqué was surrounded by other celebrities who came to the French capital to witness the alliance for the match that is being played today between the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls in France.

According to the British newspaper ‘Dialy Mail’, Piqué, in the middle of the celebration, would have looked “melancholic”.

SPORTS

