Piqué flees from Shakira’s house so as not to see her and his children are left in the rain

Shakira and Pique.
Shakira and Pique.
The ex-soccer player has no intention of meeting his ex-partner.
The situation of Gerard Pique and Shakira He had a new episode, portrayed by the international press and which reflects the discomfort of the ex-soccer player in his sporadic visits to meet his children.
Like a movie, the international press portrays a new scene when Piqué arrives at Shakira’s residence after spending time with her two children.
Piqué flees
Piqué arrives in his car, there is a heavy rain, but the ex-soccer player does not want to give ‘papaya’ in the place, where the press watches every movement.
According to Europa Press, despite the fact that Piqué did not cross paths with the Colombian,
He was serious and nervous from his car because he was at the gates of the residence of the Barranquillera.
However, what really caught the attention of the present press and social networks was the coldness of the ex-soccer player with his children.
They both had to get out of the car without his help, in the rain. Even, Milan, the eldest, lowered a heavy suitcase from the trunk without his father worrying or wanting to help him.
The farewell was fast, with an acceleration of the car, to the point that Piqué inadvertently left the surroundings of the mansion with the trunk door open, which was described as a terrifying flight before meeting Shakira.
The images generated new criticism on social networks towards the attitude of the soccer player with his children.
Tremendous rain, Milan carrying that big briefcase, and the great father Gerard Piqué is not capable of even getting off to deliver his children. So eager that he didn’t even close the trunk of the car.
Tremendous son of P.
How did you last so long with that firecracker? @Shakira pic.twitter.com/wFneRQ2YyE
— carladirty (@carla_dirty) February 8, 2023
SPORTS
