Gerard Piqué is in the eye of the hurricane. In the midst of his usual controversies over the separation from Shakira, the former Barcelona player appears in the media this Wednesday because of a striking video of Nadia Jémez, daughter of coach Paco Jémez and ex-girlfriend of Javier Ruiz, ‘streamer’ recognized as ‘Xbuyer’ ‘, who is close to the former defender.

The Spanish ‘influencer’, who until recently had a relationship with ‘Xbuyer’, a member of Piqué’s Kings League, revealed an anecdote with the former player in which she felt “ashamed”.

This, after saying that Piqué “has not behaved well with others”, he does not “inspire confidence” and he does not “deserve respect”.

Piqué’s friend’s ex-girlfriend leaves him in a bad light

Former Barcelona player Gerard Piqué. Photo: Screenshot ‘CHANCE’, Gerard Piqué’s Instagram

In a video that has gone viral on social networks, Nadia Jémez tells an anecdote with Piqué that, she says, “I really wanted to tell.”

Initially, the young ‘influencer’ states: “A person who leaves his family, gets involved with a ‘chavalita’ who will be my age, leaves everything, divorces his wife, and with all the scandal that occurred… does not instill confidence in me.”

Then, he shares details of a supposed bad act by Piqué with the man in a parking lot.

“Once I was with him in the car and it seemed super good to skip absolutely all the traffic lights on the Diagonal. Why? Well, I don’t know, because it seemed right to him. Also, he entered a speed of 100-odd km/h in a ‘parking’ and then what the man from the parking lot did was tell him ‘Look, you can’t enter the parking lot like that'” (sic)says Jemez.

Then, he says that Piqué would have been rude.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, okay, great. Buy yourself a friend.’ And me saying, ‘Please get me out of here. What am I doing here?’ I couldn’t believe it,” he adds.

In the end, with signs of indignation, he concludes: “He made me feel embarrassed. He’s not a person I trust. I think it was the first and last time I’ve seen this person.”

🚨 The influencer Nadia Jémez (daughter of Paco Jémez and ex-girlfriend of Xbuyer) has spoken about Gerard Piqué after meeting him: pic.twitter.com/IIU6JVqSi2 — MrNaninho (@SrNaninho) June 6, 2023

