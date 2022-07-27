The days of Barcelona’s tour of the United States have not been calm for Catalan defender Gerard Piqué.

Both in the first game, against Real Madrid, and in the duel vs. juventus, the central Barcelona has suffered strong whistles and harsh boos from most of the public.

Apparently, these signs of rejection have to do with the separation process that Piqué is carrying out with Shakira from Barranquilla, since several cries with the singer’s stage name have resounded in North American stadiums.

What is striking is that, at the end of the most recent game, in Dallas, Gerard Piqué went to one of the stands that attacked him the most. And his response surprised.

The boos to Hammered

Photo: Screenshot

In their third game of the US tour, Barcelona drew 2-2 in a friendly against Juventus in Dallas (Texas) with goals from Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé and Italian Moise Kean.

Piqué, meanwhile, started as a substitute. But, as soon as he entered, he was the victim of a wave of whistles and jeers from the public. All, amid cries of ‘Shakira!’ of the fans who witnessed the match.

The footballer’s response

The Catalan player, after the match vs. Juventus, in Dallas. Photo: Screenshots

As seen in videos shared by those attending the match between Barcelona and Juventus, the Catalan soccer player approached one of the stands from which several shouts against him came.

And although some were still trying to intimidate him, Piqué went to the sector where several children were asking for his shirt.

At that moment, with the help of logistics personnel, he managed to hand his jacket to a little boy who was in the stands.

The footballer has received great praise on social networks for his attitude, despite the boos.

