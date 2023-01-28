Sunday, January 29, 2023
Piqué explodes over the separation from Shakira and his future: “Leave drugs”

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 28, 2023
in Sports
Pique, Shakira and Jordi Martin

Pique, Shakira and Jordi Martin.

Photo:

@Shakira, @jordimartinpaparazzi

Pique, Shakira and Jordi Martin.

The former Barcelona player can’t stand the scrutiny of the ‘paparazzi’. Silence no longer reigns.

Gerard Piqué does not stay still. The former Barcelona player has set aside the silence that reigned for most of the last few months due to his intricate separation from Shakira from Barranquilla. Who before preferred to be a mere observer is now a man who takes the baton and responds to rumors and accusations.

In recent weeks, Piqué has not held back from the darts that his ex-partner has thrown at him in his latest musical release. Her appearances with a Renault Twingo and a Casio watch – due to the comparisons made by the Colombian in her most recent release – spoke for themselves.

Now, after he chose to publish the first photo with his new girlfriend, the young Clara Chía Martí, Piqué once again takes the upper hand. This was demonstrated with a strong message to the ‘paparazzi’ Jordi Martin, who has permanently followed his separation from Shakira.

“Leave drugs. Cocaine is very fucked up”he told the man who has shown himself to be a supporter of Shakira, in the midst of the love scandal.

(You can read: Shakira reacts after the first official photo of Piqué with Clara Chía in networks).

Piqué explodes

The image was published by Piqué on January 25.

Photo:

Instagram: @3gerardpique

Jordi Martin published a screenshot on his Instagram stories with which he intended to imply that Piqué, who he sarcastically says is his “best friend”, saw his posts.

The image shows a publication in which Martin would have assured that he wanted to be invited to Piqué and Clara Chía’s wedding.

“Challenging, mocking, but direct: Jordi Martin asks to be invited to Piqué and Clara Chía’s wedding”, is the title of the note shared by the ‘paparazzi’.

After that, Piqué exploded and told him on Twitter: “Leave drugs. Cocaine is very screwed.”

To date, it has never been confirmed that Piqué and Clara Chía plan to get married.

