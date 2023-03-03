Gerard Piqué does not end up finding calm. The former Barcelona player, despite retiring from football, does not come out of public scrutiny because of his love life.

The world champion with Spain in 2010 continues to occupy the covers of the tabloids, after his separation from Barranquilla Shakira, announced more than eight months ago.

In fact, after that break, his new relationship with the young Catalan Clara Chía Martí has ​​also received a very important echo. Not in vain, the ‘paparazzi’ almost permanently follow their day to day in search of a gesture or a reaction.

Precisely in this desire, the reporter Jordi Martin, recognized as pro-Shakira, experienced what he considers “very unpleasant.” This, because it ensures that looking for a word from Piqué and his new partner, ended up insulted and almost run over.

(Do not stop reading: Shakira “is right”: Piqué, linked to an extramarital dating company).

‘He even told me that I’m going to die’

The paparazzi Jordi Martin is the correspondent for the program ‘El gordo y la flaca’ in Spain. See also They reveal why Shakira would be POSPOSING her move to Miami with her children Photo: Instagram @ 3gerardpique / @clarachia55

After Shakira’s new song with Karol G, Martin appeared at the former player’s parent’s house looking for a reaction.

From the outset, he said, Piqué and Clara Chía entered the former soccer player’s house for the first time before his eyes.

In his report, taking advantage of the moment, he commented: “(Pique’s) parents can’t wait for Shakira to go to Miami.”

Later, after waiting for his departure, the first moment of tension arrived.

“When they left, Piqué accelerated the truck in such a way that he almost ran me over” Martin recounted.

(Also: Fredy Guarín, ‘betrayed’: Sara Uribe reveals the footballers who ‘came to her’).

Later, before the former player’s silence, Martin caught up with him with his car on the road. Then came another brush.

“A little later, we ran into each other on the road, both (Piqué and Clara Chía) laughed at me, insulted me and made obscene gestures at me”maintained the ‘paparazzi’.

And although it seemed that the experience would have ended there, Martín assured that Piqué called him later.

“Later, Piqué, once again, got my phone number and even told me that I’m going to die from evil”alleged the reporter from ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, from ‘Univisión’.

More news

SPORTS