Gerard Piqué ended, with great success in sports, but with some boos from Shakira’s fans, the Kings League seasonand now he is getting ready for a new meeting with his children, Milan and Sasha.

Piqué’s most recent meeting with the children was marked by controversy. According to sources close to the Barranquillera, quoted by ‘Mamarazzis’, she is annoyed by the former player’s treatment.

“Shakira does not agree that Piqué does not take as much free time as possible from his work and his personal commitments to be with the children during his vacation period,” they assured at the time.

Milan and Sasha take Clara Chía out of Gerard Piqué’s house and she must live with her parents Photo: Screenshot of video Europa Press

Due to his work with the Kings League and other businesses, the Catalan has had to leave Milan and Sasha in the care of his parents. But he also tries to find time to be with his partner, Clara Chia, who usually doesn’t accompany him when her children are with him.

“Shakira has not authorized at any time that the children spend part of their vacation period with relatives or third parties,” said the same source.

What will happen to Clara Chía now?

At the end of the Kings League season, Clara Chia was always very close to Piqué and now they are taking advantage of the time before the ex-soccer player’s reunion with the children.

Now Piqué will have to make drastic decisions. “This time Piqué will be in charge of traveling to Miami and bringing his children, I think, to Spain. Since he has finished his professional commitments with the Kings League, maybe take the opportunity to make a long trip and can enjoy those long-awaited vacations with your children, because for now we have only seen him in Barcelona ”, said Lorena Vázquez, one of the members of ‘Mamarazzis’.

What is going to happen to Clara Chia these days when Piqué is going to spend time with Milan and Sasha? According to Vásquez, the decision is to keep the children away from his girlfriend.

“No, I don’t think that’s going to happen this year. From what he tells me about him, he wants to separate Clara Chía from her children for the moment. If it is true that they know her, but nothing more, ”said Vázquez.

SPORTS

More sports news