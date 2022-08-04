Gerard Piqué clearly not a good time.

On a sentimental level, Shakira’s separation process seems to be very exhausting, according to the entertainment press.

On the sporting front, the outlook is not very encouraging either. Along with the boos he received on the tour of the United States, Piqué would not have his future assured with Barcelona.

In fact, this Thursday the information of an alleged meeting that would have Piqué as its main motive emerged in the Spanish media. Of ‘summit meeting’the newspapers catalog it.

The ‘summit meeting’

The footballer spoke about what his children live Photo: Instagram: @3gerardpique

The press in Spain followed up on the alleged meeting held by Gerard Piqué, one of the FC Barcelona captains, on Wednesday night with some club managers. The defender who is in the process of separating from the singer Shakira and who has been in the ‘eye of the hurricane’ due to his personal issues, would have sat down to listen to a proposal of reduction in your salary.

At least that’s how ‘Mundo Deportivo’, a Barcelona newspaper, told it, which specified details of the meeting between Piqué and the club’s president, Joan Laporta, as well as his employer.

The azulgrana team has big economic problems and they want high wages to continue to decline.

And it is that Barcelona signed Lewandowski, Koundé and Raphinha, three millionaire investments worth 160 million euros, an outlay that increased the economic burden and a dilemma that must be resolved within two weeks.

This is how the Catalan club has sat down to talk with its captains, Sergio Busquets and Piqué, in individual meetings, seeking to reach an agreement that benefits both parties. What they say is that Barcelona’s proposal is to make another salary readjustment, in order to comply with the financial ‘fair play’ and be able to count on their reinforcements.

“The salary reduction of Busquets and Piqué would make it easier to balance the accounts and we will see if the club advocates for this option”assured the Spanish media.

