Monday, October 17, 2022
Piqué does not play and they still attack him: the reception in Madrid that few saw

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 17, 2022
in Sports
Gerard Pique

The central defender suffers where he goes. Since he separated from Shakira, the rejection seems to be greater.

Real Madrid showed the credentials of the reigning champion, imposing their strength as a team in the classic and delving into the open wound of Barcelona in the Champions League, powerless until the final stretch of the game, when he felt the option of drawing, before ending up giving up the lead (3-1) to Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Five madridista victories in the last six classics, only defeated when they faced it without the necessary intensity last year due to their great advantage in points, confirms a trend in a duel that leaves winners and wounded.

A painful defeat for Xavi Hernándezvictim of a defense that put on the European suit to bury the league security of a team that had only conceded a bit until stepping on the Santiago Bernabéu and this Sunday took three.

And in the midst of that crisis, Gerard Piqué’s seems to be older. This is how it was seen at the Bernabéu, the place where he has always been the victim of whistles, but perhaps never of the magnitude of those heard this Sunday.

(You can read: Piqué, ‘not everything is perfect’: they reveal the first problem he lives with his girlfriend).

I hammered, victim of the rejection

I hammered, in field of Majorca.

Although he did not have minutes in the match, Piqué was the protagonist due to the rejection expressed by the merengue fans before the match began.

The reaction of the public when his name is heard on the speakers: thunderous.

More sports news

SPORTS

