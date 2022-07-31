Gerard Piqué closed a personally chaotic tour on Saturday night, with Barcelona, ​​in the United States. The Catalan defender suffered strong boos for two weeks in all the games he played for, apparently, his intricate separation process with the Barranquilla singer Shakira.

Although in the penultimate game, against Juventus, in Dallas, he gave a shirt to a boy who was in one of the stands from which they whistled at him, most fans attacked him every time he touched the ball.

This Saturday, although he did not go out to warm up with the team, he entered the second half of the match against New York Red Bull. He barely entered, the boos were felt. Nevertheless, a fan came in at the end of the game to hug him and apparently ask for his shirt.

Piqué’s response stunned the supporter and the spectators of the engagement.

45 intense minutes for Piqué

Photo: Screenshot

With goals from Ousmane Dembélé and Memphis Depay, Barcelona defeated the New York Red Bulls 2-0 in their fourth and final game of the pre-season tour of the United States.

Dembélé opened the scoring at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison (New Jersey) with a whiplash into the net in the 40th minute, his third goal in the last two games, and Depay sentenced in the 87th minute, taking advantage of a serious defensive error.

Pole Robert Lewandowski, on the other hand, was left without his coveted first goal in a Barça uniform despite having great opportunities. Barcelona’s last friendly in the United States pitted it against one of the teams that founded the North American league (MLS) in 1996, when they were called MetroStars, but which has recently been overshadowed by New York City FC, which last year provided the first league title for the city.

Some 25,000 fans packed the stands of the Red Bull Arena in a clash in which coach Xavi Hernández once again carried out numerous tests ahead of the start of the Spanish league on August 13. of the fans, the majority turned against Piqué, as in all the previous commitments in North America, for supposedly his separation process with Shakira, very loved in that part of the planet.

unexpected reaction

The footballer spoke about what his children live Photo: Instagram: @3gerardpique

As could be seen in the broadcast of the meeting, several fans entered the field of the Red Bull stadium to share with the Barcelona footballers.

In that wave of fans, One decidedly approached where Gerard Piqué was and tried to hug him while asking for his shirt.

The Catalan defender’s response seemed to be to stay put and not give him the shirt.

Later, when the logistics men arrested the follower, Piqué managed to go to see that he was not attacked.

Even so, the followers emphasize in social networks that “Piqué said ‘no’ to the fan”apparently for not returning the hug or giving him the shirt.

*With EFE