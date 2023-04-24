Gerard Piqué he is desperate. His relationship with Clara Chia, apparently, it’s going well, but there’s an extra element that doesn’t leave him alone.

Shakira he is with his children Miami, United States, carrying out his musical projects, in a calmer way.

what is known

Since they announced their separation in June 2022, the information about what they do is daily bread, although since she traveled the tide has gone down.

What is known is that the footballer’s despair is because he needs his children. It is normal, he does not have them around the corner.

Clara Chia, Piqué and Shakira. Photo: Screenshot, @Shakira

In Spain, the information is handled that Piqué leaves Clara Chía, his girlfriend, to hold a meeting with Shakira in the United States.

Why the trip?

The issue has to do with her situation in the US. Everything indicates that she must travel because the Barranquilla woman needs to validate the separation in that country and for that the presence of Piqué is necessary.

By the way, the former Spanish defender will spend a few days with his children, whom he really misses.

Custody of the children in the hands of the Colombian allows Piqué to see the children, visit them and that was due to the insistence, according to what they say, of Clara Chía herself.

She was the one who told him to accept those conditions in order to get rid of Shakira and see a clean path, because he would not have the singer in Barcelonabut in the US

Clara Chía has not made any comment on the matter, although it is noted that she would not be comfortable, since it is the first time that Piqué has left her to travel for a few days to be with her children outside of Spain.

Sports