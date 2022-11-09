Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Piqué, ‘desolate’; Shakira, ‘happy’: striking reactions for child custody

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 9, 2022
in Sports
0


Shakira and Piqué confirmed their separation after several rumorsThe Colombian singer Shakira and the Spanish footballer of FC Barcelona Gerard Piqué announced their separation on Saturday, ending a sentimental history of more than a decade that made them one of the most famous couples in the world of entertainment.

Screenshots: ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, ‘CHANCE’

Both were caught on camera after achieving what seemed impossible. The videos ‘speak for themselves’.

Colombian singer Shakira and her two children, Milan and Sasha, will stop living in Barcelona and will do so in Miami (USA) from 2023, according to the agreement reached by the artist and the Spanish soccer player Gerard Piquéfather of the children.

“We have signed an agreement that guarantees the well-being of our children and that will be ratified in court, as part of a merely formal procedure”says the joint statement.

“Our only objective is to provide them (children) with the greatest security and protection, and we trust that their privacy will be respected”as requested in the note.

Now, when the news occupies the covers of the entertainment media, it is known the reaction of both parents after reaching the agreement. At first glance, a striking contrast.

‘opposite reactions’

The former couple managed to close the custody agreement for Milan and Sasha.

As can be seen in the videos for ‘CHANCE’ and ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, the reactions of Piqué and Shakira, after the agreement reached, seem to be opposite.

In the recording of the Barcelona footballer, he is seen somewhat downcast.

Gerard Hammered, desolated before the imminent departure of their children to Miami with Shakira”, title ‘CHANCE’.

On the contrary, Shakira, who will stay with the children, seemed to react in a much more cheerful way.

“You can tell he’s happy by the way he smiled at me”commented the ‘paparazzi’ Jordi Martin.

