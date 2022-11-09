Piqué, ‘desolate’; Shakira, ‘happy’: striking reactions for child custody

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
AUTO PLAY
Screenshots: ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, ‘CHANCE’
Both were caught on camera after achieving what seemed impossible. The videos ‘speak for themselves’.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 09, 2022, 09:48 AM
Colombian singer Shakira and her two children, Milan and Sasha, will stop living in Barcelona and will do so in Miami (USA) from 2023, according to the agreement reached by the artist and the Spanish soccer player Gerard Piquéfather of the children.
“We have signed an agreement that guarantees the well-being of our children and that will be ratified in court, as part of a merely formal procedure”says the joint statement.
“Our only objective is to provide them (children) with the greatest security and protection, and we trust that their privacy will be respected”as requested in the note.
Now, when the news occupies the covers of the entertainment media, it is known the reaction of both parents after reaching the agreement. At first glance, a striking contrast.
(You can read: The unexpected role of Piqué’s girlfriend to achieve the great agreement with Shakira).
‘opposite reactions’
As can be seen in the videos for ‘CHANCE’ and ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, the reactions of Piqué and Shakira, after the agreement reached, seem to be opposite.
In the recording of the Barcelona footballer, he is seen somewhat downcast.
“Gerard Hammered, desolated before the imminent departure of their children to Miami with Shakira”, title ‘CHANCE’.
On the contrary, Shakira, who will stay with the children, seemed to react in a much more cheerful way.
“You can tell he’s happy by the way he smiled at me”commented the ‘paparazzi’ Jordi Martin.
More news
SPORTS
November 09, 2022, 09:48 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Piqué #desolate #Shakira #happy #striking #reactions #child #custody
Leave a Reply