Gerard Piqué defended early Tuesday the legality of his commission of 24 million euros for bringing the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia through his company, Kosmos, after an agreement reached with the Spanish Football Federation (FEF). The Barcelona footballer assured that “the only illegal thing is to take private audios and filter them out of interest”, insinuating that behind the leak to the newspaper ‘El Confidencial’ is the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas.

“You don’t have to be very smart to know who could be behind it,” he pointed out, “but” I’m not going to name anyone, least of all Javier (Tebas), who also does things with LaLiga or UEFA. When you bring a business it is for everyone. That’s how business works. What happens is that this is a country used to thinking badly », he stressed. Even Piqué stated that the commission he charged “is the usual one”. In the world in which we move, 10% is a relatively low percentage. It moves at 15%, but it was standard. It is according to the market », he declared.

Piqué also insisted that “there is no conflict of interest” in his joint operation with the FEF, and denied that the body chaired by Luis Rubiales could favor him personally as well as Barça or Andorra, the currently leading club, on the pitch. of First RFEF of which the footballer has owned since 2018. “Do you think that a president of the FEF, by agreement, is going to take a referee and is going to whistle in favor of Andorra,” he asked during his press conference through the twitch channel.

“I have nothing to hide. I have left bounced because they were going to look for the president of the FEF and they have found this. The one who steals the audios is him. I have told Rubiales that we must be calm because there is nothing to hide. I would put my hand in the fire, and I do not put it for many people, that Rubiales has never received a commission directly or indirectly for the position he holds. He is honest and noble,” Piqué proclaimed, alluding to the president who is now in the pillory for having been able to violate the FEF Code of Ethics.

Piqué is also convinced that more audios of his private conversations with Rubiales will come to light, and he commented that in some of them he was able to mention the king emeritus for his good relations with Saudi Arabia (the country that paid his commission). “I don’t know him at all (Juan Carlos I), but perhaps it was because he could help us because of his contacts,” said the Catalan player. For his part, the king emeritus reacted this Tuesday morning with a WhatsApp message sent to Sussana Griso, from Antena 3’s ‘Espejo Público’ program, in which Juan Carlos I asked the presenter: “Deny it categorically.”

«The decision (to take the Super Cup to Arabia) is 100% of the FEF. I was only helping to find a formula that was logical for Rubiales, but he had marked the references for me,” he added, who even recalled that “before the change in format of the Super Cup (from two to four teams) the Federation took 120,000 euros and now they are 40 million». “Without those 40 million, aid to modest Spanish soccer teams would be impossible,” he recalled. “The change in shape has been a resounding success. Now people are very hooked that week. By accepting this change of format, the president signs us a mandate to seek an agreement, we were in the United States, Miami, they had another offer from Qatar… After valuing it a lot, they decided to go to Saudi Arabia », he revealed.