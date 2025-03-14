The former player of FC Barcelona and the Spanish team, Gerard Piquéhas come this Friday to declare as investigated in the procedure that tries to clarify the alleged irregular award of premiums within the framework of negotiations for which the RFEF transferred the organization of the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

Without making statements and smiling, Gerard Piqué has reached the courts of Majadahonda, where other investigated in the procedure have already passed, including former RFEF Luis Rubiales and Pedro Rocha. However, The former soccer player has broken to cry during his statement, referring to the reputational damage suffered on the occasion of the procedure.

What is accused of Piqué?

The procedure investigates the contract that led to the Spanish Soccer Super Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia. The investigation focuses on possible illegalities in the agreements signed on September 11, 2019 between the RFEF and the Saudi Entity Sela Sport Company, in which a successful premium of 4 million a year was set for a third that was not identified in the contract, compared to 40 million annually in favor of the Federation, for six years.

Gerard Piqué is investigated for his role in the agreement as representative of the Kosmos companyowned by the former soccer player, and that could be that unidentified “third agent”. In his investigations, the Civil Guard documented his suspicions that Piqué would have been an “active part” of the negotiations, as an intermediary, through a society to celebrate the Super Cup outside of Spain when Rubiales came into command of the RFEF. This society received a mandate of exclusivity of the RFEF to search “business options” in the United States, China and Japan, although finally the option that triumphed was that of the Saudi company.

The open cause against Piqué and the rest of the investigated covers alleged crimes of corruption in business, unfair administration and money laundering. Piqué is charged, since the instructor of the matter appreciated Icriminal conditions in the commission that charged in 2020 of SelaSaudi public company, for the contract he signed to transfer the competition.





Who are most investigated?

In addition to Piqué, they are investigated in the case – and they have already given a statement – the former RFEF presidents, Luis Rubiales and Pedro Rochain addition to the external legal advisor of the RFEF, Tomás González Cueto; and Ángel González Segurarelated to the company that carried out at the Cartuja stadium in Seville works that are under suspicion in another line of research of the cause.

Piqué appears after contributing fifteen bills to the court, of 800,000 euros each, which total 12 million euros, issued by their companies to the Saudi Football Federation from 2022 to 2025 for its “intermediation” and “advice” services. The last ones are last January, although legal sources remember that your company’s account has been blocked for almost a year.