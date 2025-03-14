The footballer was summoned at 9.30 am as investigated for alleged crimes of corruption in business, unfair administration and bleaching In the same case, former presidents of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales and Pedro Rocha are also charged





Gerard Piqué declares before the judge of Majadahonda, Delia Rodrigo, for the Supercopa case. For an hour, the player answers the questions of the magistrate, who investigates whether an illegal commission of four million euros of the Saudi company Sela was taken thanks to the intervention of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

The footballer was summoned at 9.30 am before the head of the Court of Instruction 4 of Majadahonda who investigates him for appreciating indications that he charged the aforementioned commission, through his company Kosmos, for the contract signed by the Super Cup with the public company Sela of Saudi Arabia to transfer the male football competition to that country.

At the time the contract was signed that assured the Federation an income of 400 million euros, Piqué was a player of the Barcelona Football Club, who participated in the Super Cup.

In the investigation he tries to clear if Piqué agreed with Luis Rubilaes to take the commission in exchange for intervening in the contract the Federation since, as the former president of the Federation would have told Piqué in an audio incorporated into the case, which appears in the reports of the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard, “we should have charged you because we did all the work.”









This Thursday, one day before his statement before Judge Delia Rodrigo, Piqué’s defense presented a letter with “evidence” of the services provided to prove the “normality” of the contractual relationship, as well as invoices of his company Kosmos to prove that his turnover to the Spanish Saudi Futol Federation (SAAF) was the most normal.