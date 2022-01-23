The Classic between Madrid and Barcelona, ​​one of the postponed matches of the Endesa League, brings a queue. The white team’s comeback attempt was seasoned with protests, fouls that might not have been, technical, anger and even an unfriendly clash of hands between Pablo Laso and Sarunas Jasikevicius, the two coaches.

During the formal interview with the channel that broadcast the game, #Let’s go, Pablo Laso was asked about the latest actions of the confrontation. “You have already seen them. I have my opinion, which is quite clear, but I have to see it in the repetition,” he said. “I think the final situations are quite clear. But I also have the feeling that the team has to learn that we can’t just play four minutes, we have to play longer and in the end I’m left with the fact that we’ve only played four or five minutes “, he endorsed. “To play against Barcelona you have to play well for much longer. We have played a bad game in general. We had a good pull and, when we got back into the game, we made a lot of mistakes”, said the coach from Vitoria after finishing, aware that Real had not been constant during the total of the game minutes and sending a message about an arbitration performance with which they were clearly unhappy.

Then the visiting coach, Sarunas Jasikevicius, went through the #Vamos microphone, “We have been playing quite well. We broke the game in the last quarter, or maybe before, and we have lost our minds. Madrid scored some baskets, but they will always difficult here. We have to be happy because we hadn’t come in very good shape”.