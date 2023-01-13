The Colombian women Shakira and the Argentine producer Bizarrap break a record with “Bizarrap Music Sessions #53”, a song that in just over twenty-four hours has achieved almost 64 million views on YouTube, surpassing “Despacito” (2017), by Luis Fonsi, which reached almost 25 million in just 12 hours.

In the song, Shakira launches phrases directed at her ex-partner, the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piquésuch as “so much that you were a champion and when I needed you, you gave your worst version” or “I understood that it is not my fault that they criticize you, I only make music, sorry that I splashed you”.

The Colombian goes even further and leaves no doubt about her intentions when she says “this is for me to mortify you, chew and swallow, swallow and chew” or “women don’t cry anymore, women bill”.

With these phrases and some more from her new song, Shakira is undoubtedly a trend.

This Friday, Piqué, in a ‘Twich’, in which they announced news of the tournament he organized, Kings League, came out with a pearl.

Shakira alludes –among other things– to her obsession with expensive watches. “You changed a Rolex for a Casio,” says the singer, and she refers to the legacy left by the Casio firm with her first watches, which were affordable and accessible models. While Rolex is a brand associated with luxury.

“We have reached an agreement with Casio,” Piqué said on the program.

Sergio Agüero stated: “For Shakira’s song.”