The relationship of Gerard Piqué with Clara Chia It would not be a castle of love as it seems. Situations that have emerged in the media would have generated a break between the family of the former player and his girlfriend.

Piqué is getting ready to welcome his children back to Barcelona as soon as they finish their school term in Miami. Some media reported that there would be some discomfort between the former Barcelona player and his new partner, Clara Chía Martí, for that matter.

Photo: Instagram Piqué, Screenshot YouTube

“Piqué leaves Clara Chía in a very bad place and reveals that if she has not met her children, that if she has never met in the family sphere, it is not because of Shakira’s hatred for her but because Clara Chía does not want to. It is the will of Piqué and Clara that she still does not meet Piqué’s 8 and 10-year-old children.”reviews the portal El Nacional de Catalunya.

But that would not be the only discomfort that haunts the couple these days.

Disappointment with Clara?

These videos happened before it was known that it was Piqué’s partner. Photo: Twitter @ClaGerFans

The most recent information from international media reports that there is a break in the relationship between Monserrat BernaeuPiqué’s mother, and Clara Chía.

Apparently, Gerard’s mother has been very shocked and uncomfortable with the episode that Clara had and her famous party in Barcelona, ​​accompanied by her close friends, while Gerard was in Miami visiting his children.

Montserrat Bernabeu, Gerard Piqué and Shakira. Photo: Screenshot ‘CHANCE’, EFE

The state of the young woman, the images that appeared in the media and on the networks, would have gone down very badly in the family environment. Tato so Monserrat would have had a direct talk with Clara to talk about that topic.

It is said that Monserrt would have gone from being delighted with the young woman to doubting whether she is the right woman for her son.

Monserrat is known to be a temperamental mother-in-law who does not accept fault and is very demanding in what she wants for her son. Known were his discrepancies with Shakira and even his confrontations in the past.



