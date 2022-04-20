There are already several days in which the Spanish press focuses on the same topic: the leaked audios about the private conversations between Luis Rubiales and Gerard Piqué.
At this point, both have already come out to defend their positions, categorically denying any illegal activity that could be behind the audios.
If we make the comparison, we must admit that without any doubt the declarations of the Catalan central defender are much more convincing than those of the president of the Federation. Piqué has been up front at all times without denying any circumstance or excusing himself. He has admitted that they carried out these negotiations with him as a business figure for Spanish football.
The Barcelona defender answered a multitude of questions from the press, ensuring at all times that there were no illegal or unethical activities.
Those who criticize this situation focus more on the fact that on paper both Gerard Piqué’s company and Luis Rubiales earn more money if Barça and Madrid play the Super Cup. In the case of the President of the Federation because his bonus is higher, and Kosmos because he participates in a percentage of the total, that is, if the total amount of money is higher, he earns more.
What is clear is that Piqué is partly to blame for the conflict of interests which causes the fact that he continues to play while, as entrepreneurhas this type of agreement, but the Witch hunt that has begun to be carried out to try to destroy his figure is nothing more than a reflection of the envy that corrodes our society. We are terrified of other people’s success and that becomes a unique ability to throw shit at anyone who makes a mistake, no matter how justified.
#Piqué #convinces #explanations #press #continues #point #neck
Leave a Reply