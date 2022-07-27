Piqué continues to accumulate doubts: signing Barcelona threatens his ownership

Sevilla and Barcelona have reached an agreement on Tuesday for the transfer of French defender Jules Koundé to the Catalan clubfor which the Sevilla team will receive a fixed fee of 50 million euros plus another 10 possible in variables, which makes it the most expensive transfer in its history.

And Pique?

The footballer spoke about what his children live Photo: Instagram: @3gerardpique See also Ronald Koeman: his harsh words about Xavi and the Barcelona crisis

The terms of the signing are completely closed by the three parties, although the official status could still take a few hours due to the time difference between Spain and the United States, where Barcelona is holding preseason, a circumstance that makes it difficult to exchange documents. Koundé, who is working alone in the rally that the Sevilla squad is holding in the Portuguese Algarve to definitively recover from the pubic operation he underwent in June, will travel to New York as soon as his transfer is signed to put himself under the orders of the culé coach, Xavi Hernández.

The 23-year-old Parisian player became in the summer of 2019 the most onerous signing in the history of Sevilla, who paid 23 million for him to Girondins de Bordeaux -who will receive a percentage of the capital gain-, and has disputed with the sevillista shirt 133 official matches, including the Europa League final won against Inter in August 2020.

The sale of Koundé, together with that of the Brazilian Diego Carlos to Aston Villa at the end of May, allows Sevilla to collect more than 90 million euros for its two central defendersa money necessary to strengthen his squad, since so far he has only signed the Brazilian defender Marcos do Nascimento ‘Marcao’ from the Turkish Galatasaray.

More news

EFE