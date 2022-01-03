Follow the mess between Gerard Piqué and Toni Freixa, with a new crossing of statements through social networks. Whoever was a candidate for the presidency of Barcelona tweeted the following: “Entrecote with french fries, fried egg, drinking beer and a crepe with nutella. Can you imagine a professional footballer eating this? I’m saying one huh, not generalizing“. Minutes later he deleted it, but the Blaugrana center-back had time to see it and respond forcefully.

“You were wrong with the entrecote … it was sausage. The rest all good. And now I will do a tonic to your health. You can now delete the tweets, you scoundrel“He answers angrily. Freixa was referring to a meal that Piqué had, questioning whether a professional can feed himself in such a way in the middle of the season. The footballer, tired of the frequent attacks on him and his teammates, did not hesitate to respond to the attack.

It is not the first time that the two have become close in recent days. Freixa debated with the journalist Alfredo Martínez about the renewal of Ousmane Dembélé and declared: “So are the players. No surprise for me. Thinking that he would renew downwards to allow the registration of a recently signed player who plays in the same positionIt is firecracker. “It was then that Piqué entered the game, who did not like this generalization of the attitude of the footballers.

He responded, again, on the offensive: “Don’t generalize with ‘that’s the way players are’. It’s as if I said ‘that’s how candidates are, they don’t pay their collaborators“. Freixa, at that time, decided not to continue with the discussion, but today, two days later, he has responded in his own way, without citing Piqué, but referring to that generalization that the center-back attributed to him. The confrontation between both continue and everything indicates that it will not be their last crossing of statements.