One of the key points in the separation process of the Colombian singer Shakira and former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué was custody of the couple’s two children, Milan and Sasha. The agreements reached by the visits are unbreakable, but there are situations that go beyond the rigor of the law.

The judicial decision was that the two children remain with Shakira, who is doing all the paperwork to establish their residence in Miamifar from Barcelona, ​​where he lived with his ex-partner for the last few years.

Pique, wait…

In the custody agreement it was established that Piqué will have time to see his children, however, the details of these meetings are not so strict.

According to international press reports, during the past weekend the artist made the athlete wait for about half an hour, to allow him to see one of his children.

Piqué arrived on time, but he had to wait in front of the artist’s house, inside his car, while his son left, and this while being besieged by reporters and photographers that they follow what happens with the ex-partner on a daily basis and that they did not miss an opportunity to go after him.

Some of the reporters tried to approach Piqué for a statement, but the former soccer player reportedly ignored them.

The agreement for Clara Chía

According to the newspaper El Nacional de Catalunya, one of the clauses of the agreement is that Milan and Sasha cannot live with Piqué’s new girlfriend.

“The norm embodied in the secret separation agreement is that Milan and Sasha cannot share space and time with Chía,” says the report published a few days ago.

Piqué’s lawyer, Ramón Tamborero, denied this version and assured that there was no limitation on this issue, so there are no restrictions for children to share with their father’s new partner.

SPORTS

More sports news