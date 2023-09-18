Gerard Piqué has become one of the great figures of football and entertainment in Spain. After his retirement from FC Barcelona, ​​the former defender became news for the curious moments that he starred in off the pitch, this time, gave details of his nightlife.

Nobody saw you there. It was called 'El Buscón', I don't know if it still exists

The former player, who managed to win all the titles he wanted with Barcelona and the Spanish team, decided to open an unexpected chapter of his life in a revealing conversation with the influencer Ibai Llanos.

Piqué shared several details of his off-field antics and mischief when he began his professional career at Zaragoza. The parties he went to when he was 19 in that city were ‘on another level’, he revealed.

“In Zaragoza, there was a hidden place, a small bar in a little corner. Nobody saw you there. It was called ‘El Buscón’, I don’t know if ‘El Buscón’ still exists. You don’t know what it was,” Piqué began to relate. who also surprised by revealing his role as a DJ at the venue.

At that time, Gerard was one of the most promising players in Europe in his position, the great performances in the Barcelona youth team led him to land at Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United.

Having no place in a defense full of stars, Piqué went on loan to Zaragoza in Spain, where he not only shone on the court and demonstrated his great skills with the ball, discovered his party and night side that has characterized him for many years, even when he was married to Shakira.

In the conversation with Ibai Llanos, Piqué remembered the time he lived in the northeast of Spain with quite a few laughs, while his friend and partner from the Kins League made him the occasional joke.

"I was the owner, but from behind. He didn't show his face, he wasn't the front man, he was someone else and I was behind him. served drinks"

“So, ‘El Buscón’… the owner was Gerard Piqué Bernabéu, right?“Llanos asked him, who was not expecting his friend’s spicy response.

“I was the owner, but from behind. He didn’t show his face, he wasn’t the front man, he was someone else and I was behind him. “I served drinks… I did everything there,” she explained in the midst of nostalgia.

For Piqué, Zaragoza is an unforgettable city because of the anecdotes he experienced there in his youth. “Zaragoza… Zaragoza is Zaragoza, man. They were my first experiences,” he said.

Piqué, infidelity and nights out



It is not the first time that Gerard Piqué has been closely linked to nightlife, alcohol and women. After he exploded the separation scandal with Shakira, it was revealed that during his time as a Barcelona player He went out to clandestine bars very often and was accompanied by Spanish entertainment figures and many women.

Gerard Piqué’s story did not surprise any of his followers, who are well aware of the former player’s partying side. Last year, one of the most famous and controversial ‘adventures’ that the Spanish athlete had had was revealed.

In November, Gerard invited his former teammates and friends from FC Barcelona to a renowned party venue in Catalonia, where he starred in a party that did not go down well in Spain. The rumba took place in the middle of the elimination of his former team from the Champions League and the fans reproached him and the active players for the attitude shown after the European failure.

Furthermore, the Iberian press has brought to light several nocturnal ‘getaways’ to clandestine bars such as ‘La Travesía’. According to several journalists, Piqué had a ‘VIP’ room, surrounded by red curtains and where it was not known in detail about the things he did in this reserved place to which he arrived by taxi to go unnoticed. Of course, they detail that there was no shortage of women on this site.

