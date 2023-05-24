The information that comes from Spain make see Clara Chia Marti as the girlfriend of Gerard Piquésimply the one that accompanies it, but those news are not so true.

They met in Kosmos, the ampresa of the ex-defense of the Barcelona, they started dating and got engaged. So far, everything normal.

It’s not just his girlfriend

A few days ago news broke in which Clara Chía was left in a good position, as she helped Piqué to save the company.

The economic crisis reached Kosmos. They closed some subsidiaries and she was the one who took charge of the tma, received a huge figure and saved, for those moments, Piqué.

Clara Chía, on the left. Photo: Screenshot Europa Press, Youtube of Shakira

Claro accepted a million-dollar offer and helped. kings league It has been a profitable business for Piqué, but not enough to get him out of the crisis that Kosmos is experiencing, so he has turned to others.

Piqué closed subsidiaries such as Tennis and Management and dedicated himself to FC Andorra, but that has not solved the problems.

Clara Chía is 24 years old, but she helps him enormously. After the songs of her ex, Shakira, Piqué has made drastic decisions, including the option of leaving their jobs to several employees, including Clara Chía, but in the end it was not like that.

A master move by his girlfriend. The media talk that he could have accepted up to a million euros to talk about the events that led to his meetings with Piqué and, incidentally, agree to help Kosmos. (James Rodríguez trains in Bogotá and shows his new car, a luxury)

