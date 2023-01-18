Piqué ‘celebrates’: this is how the witch that Shakira put on the balcony towards her mother was

Gerard Piqué It continues to be a trend on social networks due to Shakira’s fierce musical release in which the lyrics were a whole ‘anthem’ against her.

The former Barcelona defender, who remains a public figure, now with appearances marked by his ‘King’s League’ project, has tried to respond very much to his style with striking gestures to the lyrics that signal him for the separation from Shakira. However, from the ‘other side of the field’ there have also been striking responses. Perhaps the most symbolic the one about the witch who appeared on the balcony of the artist from Barranquillain the house that he shared with Piqué, looking precisely towards the house of the ex-player’s parents.

But now, when said witch was seen as a unique ‘revenge’, its outcome was known. A ‘cold water bucket’ for those who applauded the gesture.

the end of the witch

The witch is looking into the kitchen of her children’s grandparents’ house. Photo: YouTube Bizarrap / Guttman Institute website

As seen in the video shared by ‘CHANCE’, from Europa Press, the witch ended up being a victim of weather conditions.

Apparently, the storm that has hit the Catalan city ended up knocking down the doll that many fans of the Barranquillera have applauded for its symbolic value.

This is how it can be seen in the record, since it no longer looks towards the house of Piqué’s parents nor does it stand upright.

