Piqué, caught: videos in which Shakira talked about her betrayals and heartbreak

Shakira and Piqué.
Instagram: @3gerardpique
Shakira and Pique.
For a long time the Colombian announced the infidelities.
October 23, 2022, 10:24 AM
The separation of the singer Shakira and soccer player Gerard Pique He continues to give something to talk about, especially when more evidence of the Barcelona player’s infidelities comes out.
The days go by, but the information about the couple’s problems increases, and social networks echo what is happening.
While the two continue to fight on the bench, advised by their groups of lawyers in property and child custody cases, sasha and milanthere are people who have dedicated themselves to investigating what happened.
One of them has been Amy Garcia, who on Tik Tok He took on the task of analyzing the lyrics of the Barranquilla’s songs and found that there are messages in which he talked about the problems with Piqué.
In ‘Like’, he found: “Before you filled my house with roses, and now it only lives full of your things. You say you love me, but I feel like you use me. You perfumed yourself when I went to visit you and now you don’t even buy the blade to shave”.
Later, in ‘Pleading’: “I got ready for you, but you seem so busy. It’s time to fix ourselves.” “I need to do something for myself. Do not wait up”.
And in 2022, in Resignation: “You treat me like one more of your cravings.”
Sports
October 23, 2022, 10:24 AM
