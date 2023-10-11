Shakira continues to work on his successes, while Gerard Piqué He dives headfirst into his businesses, but the issue of the separation, which was announced in mid-2022, continues to rage in Spain and the world.

This time the last song, ‘El Jefe’ continues to be amazing. It seems that the Colombian woman was talking about workers who have precarious salaries and their bosses do not treat them well, at least that is the impression.

Seriously upset

But some people have noticed that it also refers to his ex-father-in-law, Joan Piqué, the grandfather of his children Milan and Sasha.

“They say there is no evil, that it lasts more than a hundred years, but my ex-father-in-law is still there and does not set foot in the grave,” was the Colombian singer’s dedication to Spanish.

They assure it

Jordi Martina journalist known for closely following the infidelities of the former Spanish soccer player, released a revelation: he warns that Piqué and his father, Joan, hatched a plot against the famous Colombian singer.

The paparazzi said that some of Shakira’s former employees reported alleged mistreatment by the singer, at the request of the former soccer player and his family, something that would be quite an invention.

“Gerard Piqué is the owner of the Kings League and the Kings League closes a contract with MediaSet Spain, which is Telecinco, for the television rights of the Kings League and what a coincidence that all these people are appearing on Telecinco, what a coincidence!” said the communicator on the Amor y Fuego program.

strong accusation

Marti affirms that these types of events are not a coincidence and stated a hypothetical case, where he, as the owner of the Kings League, cut a deal with Williams and asked him to defame someone. According to Martín, this situation is what is happening in the case of Shakira.

Martin made a strong accusation and pointed out that the father of Gerard Piqué He is responsible for an alleged tax fraud against the Spanish Treasury for which Shakira is being investigated.

“An alleged crime in 2018 for having paid taxes outside of Spain, income that according to the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office “he should have paid taxes here (…) Piqué’s father is the one who kept the accounts for the entire business conglomerate, Piqué’s father is the one who screwed Shakira to the bottom,” he said.

