Two months after announcing their breakup, Shakira and Gerard Piqué continue without reaching a separation agreement.

moments of tension

As close sources point out, their lawyers maintain a tense ‘tug of war’ Regarding the couple’s two children – Milan, 9 years old and Sasha, 7 -, for both their top priority in these difficult times.

And it is that it is speculated that the singer would want to move to Miami with the little ones to take off her career in the United States, something to which the footballer – who will fight this season to gain a foothold at Barça despite the fact that Xavi Hernández does not ensures ownership – he would refuse, since he is not willing for his children to leave Barcelona, ​​where they have their school, their friends and their family, to whom they are very close.

A negotiation to reach an agreement that is taking longer than expected because none is willing to give in regarding their children and about which both Shakira and Piqué’s entourage are completely silent, although it seems that things They are not being easy and the relationship between the ex-partner is anything but friendly.

So much so that it seems the footballer does not even enter the family home anymore and, every time he goes to pick up the little ones, he has to wait at the door as if he were a ‘stranger’.

This is how a strong video from ‘Europapress’ portrays it.

I hammered, ‘with the closed door’

Just arrived in Barcelona after three weeks of vacations with their mother in the United States and Mexico, Milan and Sasha have reunited with their fatherwith which they will spend the next fortnight after the lawyers of both, supposedly, have reached an agreement on matters related to custody this summer.

Very seriously, Piqué arrived at what one day was his home and waited patiently at the door for the little ones to come out when before he had entered the garage of the home to avoid being captured by the press.

“Ten minutes” of tense waitingaccording to the European press, in which the defender took the opportunity to take a bag out of the trunk of his vehicle before reuniting with Milan and Sasha and carrying a huge suitcase – which he had a hard time dragging – to his car with everything he needed to enjoy some vacation days with her little ones, which someone delivered to her at the door of the mansion where Shakira resides after their separation.

