The former soccer player Barcelona Gerard Piqué has contributed this Thursday to the judge of the ‘Supercopa Case’ a series of Invoices issued by Kosmos to the Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAAF) From July 2022 to January 2025 for a global amount of 12 million euros to prove the “normality” of the contractual relationship signed for the transfer of the sports competition to the Arab country.

In the brief, which Europa Press has had access, the defense of the former player has influenced that such documentation also implies “the acceptance of the intermediation services actually provided.” Piqué’s performance takes place A day before he comes to declare as investigated before the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 4 of Majadahonda.

Specifically, the businessman has delivered the Court 15 invoices for a joint amount of 12 million euros. All were issued by Kosmos to the Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAAF); The first is July 2022 and the last of January 2025.

In addition to the invoices, he has contributed in turn Proof of payments of the payments that your company has received for “the services provided” to take the Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. This is the same bank account as Judge Delia Rodrigo blocked in April 2024 in the framework of the investigation.









Likewise, it is stated that between the documentation delivered to the Court there is also an email of January 1, 2019 by Fernando Soler -Trabajador of Kosmos- addressed to Piqué “detailing the agenda and information for the meeting to maintain” with two representatives of Sela Sports – Saudi Public Company – for Treat Super Cupas well as the subsequent response and chain of ’emails’ of January 2, 2019.

“A star game” or “a Shakira concert”

In these ’emails’ it is reflected that -in addition to treating the supercopa contract – Soler considered that other competitions with the Saudis could also address: Davis Cup -«We could offer them 23/24?» -O Majesty Cup -«We could already do it in 2019?» -. He added, in turn, the possibility of dealing with a “Shakira concert.”

In Piqué’s response to that mail, it is evident that the former soccer player intended Propose “A Star Party” in Saudi Arabia with “11 TOP players” against a team from the Arab country. «What would be the price we could ask to take Messi, Suarez, etc. To make a game and maybe another event there? ”He asked Soler.

In the same message, he assured that “he would be with a fucking mother” if they got “women could go to the stadium in that game.” “It would be very powerful for public opinion,” he said.

Citation scheduled for Friday

Piqué is cited to appear this Friday after last May the instructor magistrate agreed to include him in the list of accused, which appears the former presidents of the RFEF Luis Rubiales and Pedro Rocha, who already declared in this case in which S sand investigate alleged crimes of corruption in business, unfair administration and money laundering. The magistrate agreed to Piqué’s imputation when appreciating criminal clues in the commission that Kosmos charged by Sela. He stressed that the contract included addendas for which the agreements were extended four more years, agreeing to maintain a successful premium in favor of the commissioner – who identified himself as a third part agent – during the years of the extension.

«That ‘third agent’ is revealed in a separate document, signed by Luis Rubiales (as president of the RFEF), by Saudi Arabia (Sela) and by Gerard Piqué (as a Kosmos representative). In short, for the RFEF you will have assumed, if the agreement is fulfilled until its end, Income of 400 million and for the company of Piqué 40 million, ”said the judge.

Along these lines, the instructor put the focus on a clause that was called “essential” for which the RFEF “tried to guarantee the payment of the commission of 4 million euros per year in favor of Kosmos, even if this company formally would be the commissioner of Sela.” He also stressed that, “at the time of the contract,” Piqué was an active player of FC Barcelona, ​​who participated in the Super Cup.