The former Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué broke the silence and spoke about his private life after ending his relationship with the Colombian singer Shakira and clarified some rumors that came out from the Spanish press in an interview with Jordi Basté on the program The mon to RAC1.

“Everything has slipped me. But it’s very healthy: it’s going very well. Do all the time what you think is best for me and my environment. It is important to know what they say, but not give it importance. It is important not to live with our backs to what is happening, but to give it zero importance,” explained the former central defender when asked about the information that the paparazzi give about his relationship with Clara Chía and his separation from Shakira.

In addition, he confessed that his last year is not ‘as they paint it’ as some people who seek to harm him.

“When they appear I have reached the point where they are invisible to me. They want it to affect you, to cause harm, and when they see that they don’t succeed… If I had given importance to what they said about my people who don’t know me in the most difficult year of my life, I would have jumped off the sixth floor. Of everything I’ve experienced, people don’t even know ten percent of what happened. But it’s something private. “People don’t know what I’m like, it’s part of the circus.”

Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chía. See also Shakira and Piqué, this is their new life as 'singles'

Piqué breaks the silence when Rubiales kisses Hermoso

On the other hand, the Spaniard indicated that for some time he has stopped being in contact with the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation and stated that the forced kiss on Jennifer Hermoso is a very complex issue.

“Since the kiss, we haven’t talked in depth. What happened is very complex: there are many things in one. It’s like in politics: people get very passionate and it’s complicated,” he explained.

Luis Rubiales, Jenni Hermoso and Gerard Piqué

Gerard Piqué and his life outside the playing fields

The former Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué came out this Wednesday in defense of the current coach of the Barça bench, his former teammate Xavi Hernández, whom he said is “the right one” to move the project forward.

“Xavi has been in the house for many years, he knows it like no one else, he has mastered the game model, and right now there is no one better than him to try to turn it around,” he said during the interview.

Piqué, who revealed that since he retired a year ago he has only spoken to Xavi once – when he called him to invite him to the celebration of the League title – asked for “patience” with him, and gave as an example what he is doing as president Andorra: keep Eder Sarabia, despite a chain of five defeats.

Now immersed in the successful Kings League project, Piqué still does not rule out being president of Barça one day. “although I don’t have it in my head right now,” he qualified. And that idea has been losing strength for him as the months have passed.

“Being president of Barça is dedication, sacrifice. It is a very big responsibility,” reflected the former Catalan player, who would have completely ruled out that possibility, “if it weren’t for the fact that, sometimes, I feel that I owe the club a lot and, if they needed me, I would like to help them in some way.”

Gerar Piqué was more forceful when asked about the Negreira case: “It’s scary that people say that we won because of the referees. We won most of the games by a landslide. “The narrative is being distorted to stain something that was very beautiful.”

And he referred to the ‘sociological Madridism’ that the president of the Barça club, Joan Laporta, recently alluded to. “We are in a country where there are many more people from Madrid than from Barça, the capital, which is where things happen, is Madrid, and the club par excellence is Real Madrid,” he argued.

FC Barcelona players celebrate Piqué’s goal.

However, Piqué believes that, “to be truly great”, Barcelona should not “enter those wars” or try to compare itself with its eternal rival which, in his opinion, has a very different philosophy from that of the Barça entity.

“It is evident that Madrid is the team that has won the most in Europe but, due to our way of doing and thinking, when we win, we make it remembered forever; when they win, it is one more. The last Champions League they won “, who were not superior in any of the qualifying rounds, will never be remembered. We may win less, but when we win, it will be shocking,” he said.

