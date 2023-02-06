Gerard Piqué got tired. The former Barcelona player, accustomed to evading the questions of the ‘paparazzi’ who pressure him every day for new information about his love life, after the separation from Shakira, broke his silence on Monday.

The world champion was reached this Monday by one of the reporters from ‘CHANCE’, from ‘Europa Press’, during a walk through the streets of Barcelona, ​​together with his new partner, the young Clara Chía Martí. And, contrary to the previous times, this time he decided to speak.

Mainly, to refer to the supposed Anxiety Attack that his girlfriend would have had as a result of pressure from the press, according to what other paparazzi had reported. And she did it emphatically.

Strong response from Piqué

In the recording, Piqué and Clara appear walking hand in hand, while the entertainment reporter throws questions everywhere.

After a brief greeting, the ‘paparazzi’ launches: “They say you got anxiety?”.

And although the question was received by both, it was more than clear that it was directed towards Clara, who was said to have suffered an anxiety attack a few days ago.

After the apparent mistake of the reporter, who spoke of “catching” an anxiety, as if it were a cold (a common expression in Spain), Piqué responds while Clara, running away from the camera, laughed.

“Did you get an anxiety? Seriously? An anxiety?”

“Oh, please, really…”, he adds in his forceful response.

