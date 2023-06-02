Piqué breaches custody agreement, Shakira explodes and will take drastic measures

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The multinational distanced itself from the famous.
Kings League / BZRP Music Sessions #53 – The Orchard Music
The multinational distanced itself from the famous.
The ex-soccer player’s next trip will be very soon.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Gerard Piqué is getting on a plane to travel to Miami, United Stateson the second visit that he will make to his children, everything, supervised by Shakira.
Two months ago the children left Spain and Easter was the first meeting with their father, but everything indicates that things did not go in the best way, as the Colombian would have wanted. (Mourning: absurd death of cyclist in training, the pedal came off and ‘shot off’)
(Brutal pitched battle in a match organized by La liendra in Bucaramanga)
What’s happening?
Laura Fa and Lorena Vazquezfrom the ‘Mamarazzis’ podcast, indicated that Piqué will return to the United States on June 2 and that he will visit Milan and Sasha.
It is assured that Piqué will spend two weeks with them, but this time everything indicates that there will be some restrictions.
It was known that this new date of the visit violates the agreement that was announced last December on the custody of the children.
‘Mamarazzis’ points out that children have to spend 66 percent of the vacation time with their father.
“This figure remains in the air at the expense of negotiations between the ex-soccer player’s lawyers and the singer”, so Shakira could make drastic decisions.
(They confirm that Lionel Messi will leave PSG at the end of the season)
Sports
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Piqué #breaches #custody #agreement #Shakira #explodes #drastic #measures
Leave a Reply