Friday, June 2, 2023
Piqué breaches custody agreement, Shakira explodes and will take drastic measures

June 2, 2023
in Sports
Piqué breaches custody agreement, Shakira explodes and will take drastic measures


The ex-soccer player’s next trip will be very soon.

Gerard Piqué is getting on a plane to travel to Miami, United Stateson the second visit that he will make to his children, everything, supervised by Shakira.

Two months ago the children left Spain and Easter was the first meeting with their father, but everything indicates that things did not go in the best way, as the Colombian would have wanted. (Mourning: absurd death of cyclist in training, the pedal came off and ‘shot off’)
What’s happening?

Laura Fa and Lorena Vazquezfrom the ‘Mamarazzis’ podcast, indicated that Piqué will return to the United States on June 2 and that he will visit Milan and Sasha.

It is assured that Piqué will spend two weeks with them, but this time everything indicates that there will be some restrictions.

It was known that this new date of the visit violates the agreement that was announced last December on the custody of the children.

‘Mamarazzis’ points out that children have to spend 66 percent of the vacation time with their father.

“This figure remains in the air at the expense of negotiations between the ex-soccer player’s lawyers and the singer”, so Shakira could make drastic decisions.
Sports

