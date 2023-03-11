Piqué “bows his head” and acknowledges Shakira’s fame: “He was my partner…”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Pique and Shakira.
Pique and Shakira.
The former player, nervous, talks about the Colombian for the first time in an interview after the breakup.
Gerard Piqué is still news. The former Barcelona player, marked in recent months by the media echoes of his separation from Shakira from Barranquilla, appears again in the tabloids due to the breakup.
This Friday, in the midst of the shock of the fact that Shakira will have her interview with Jimmy Fallon in a matter of hours, a video of a recent talk by the former player with a video game firm came to light. especially because decided to talk about Shakira. Although, as you can see from the log, it cost him.
Piqué talks about Shakira
In the fragment of the talk with John Nellis, a creator of content related to Sorare, a fantasy sports video game, Piqué was questioned by the most famous person, outside of football, that he has among his contacts.
The answer, for a man who has been the target of criticism of late, was not easy.
After a sigh and a look at the floor, Piqué assured: “Shakira, maybe…”.
“It was my partner, it could be her,” he added.
Then, justifying his answer, he stated: “I’m thinking of followers on Instagram…”.
Later, in a striking tone, he said: “On Twitter, I would say that Shakira, perhaps…”.
#Piqué #bows #acknowledges #Shakiras #fame #partner..
