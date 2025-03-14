“It is not to put on medals, but in another country in the world they would put a statue, it has been a very large contribution.” With this phrase, the former football player Barcelona and the Spanish team Gerard Piqué ended his statement as investigated before the judge who investigates a possible corruption in business for the contract with Saudi Arabia to hold the Spanish Super Cup there.

Before finishing his statement, Piqué asked the judge to investigate him add a few words, once his interrogation is finished. Clearly excited, he explained that he has been supporting reputational damage for three years that is affecting his image. “Three years later things continue to filter, it is a disrespect. Yamely yesterday, again with noise. No one has paid me nothing for reputational and image damage, ”he said in a broken voice, as the avant -garde of sources present in the interrogation has been able to know.

Previously, he explained that the contract between Saudi Arabia and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), in which he intermediate through his company Kosmos – and so he agreed to charge 4 million euros annually for ten years – has been one of the great contributions for the history of the Federation.

As explained by Piqué, the contract between the RFEF and the Saudi company Sela remains in force and the payments are up to date, which means that it is a contract that is within normality.

In fact, his defense contributed 15 invoices yesterday for a joint amount of 12 million euros. All were issued by Kosmos to the Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAAF); The first is July 2022 and the last of January 2025.

In addition to the invoices, he has contributed in turn the vouchers of the payments of the payments that his company has received for “the services provided” to take the Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. This is the same bank account as the head of the Court of Instruction number 4 of Majadahonda, Delia Rodrigo, blocked in April 2024 in the framework of the investigation.

Piqué made an intermediary between Sela and the RFEF at the time of Luis Rubiales – also investigated in this matter – and therefore had its own contract. The former player has indicated that his contract with the Saudi was verbal and that is why he claimed the Federation to include in his contract with Arabia that in case of not complying with what was agreed with the third agent (Kosmos, Piqué’s company) the contract would be terminated. However, Piqué does not know the reasons why in such a contract does not appear the name of that third agent and has awarded it to a “subject of lawyers.”

The investigators suspect that the payment of the four million euros was really a commission that were distributed between Piqué and people of the Federation. The former player has categorically denied it: “Never since Kosmos has made any payment linked to the RFEF or Arabia,” he said.

During his statement he explained about the clause that asked the Federation to guarantee the collection of his commission for intermediation work. Thus, he has indicated that although they had confidence in Sela because it was a company that was part of the government and that gave them “tranquility”, it is true that they had never worked with Saudi Arabia before.

In fact, he said that at the beginning after the signing of the contract in 2019 he had “enough problems” to collect the commission. It was then that he asked for the then president of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales. “I had not charged a lot of months, the federation had gained, we didn’t. I told Rubiales to help me with that. I told him that we had achieved a unique opportunity for the Federation and to help him with this, ”he told the judge, according to sources present in the interrogation.

As indicated, Piqué claimed that the clause be used, obviously not for the RFEF terminated the contract, “something that was not going to happen in any way”, but for Rubiales to use it to do that favor. Piqué knows that a call was made but without further details. Those problems ended.