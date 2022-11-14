Monday, November 14, 2022
Piqué, ‘away’: unexpected reaction of his children at the Barcelona farewell

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 14, 2022
in Sports
0


Gerard Hammered announces by surprise his retirementBarcelona defender Gerard Pique announced his retirement as a footballer on Thursday.

‘CHANCE’ video screenshots

In the most emotional moment of the now former player, his offspring did not seem to be very comfortable.

Gerard Piqué he remains a target of the entertainment media for everything he does or doesn’t do.

The now former Barcelona soccer player seems to be dedicating himself fully to his business far from professionalism.

Meanwhile, his ex-partner, Shakira, finalizes details to travel with their children to Miami, where they hope to settle.

Precisely, while waiting for that fact, they published a striking video of the reaction of the two minors, Sasha and Milan, during their father’s farewell at the Camp Nou.

His gestures, very unexpected.

(Don't stop reading: Piqué, 'you broke my heart': striking viral video of the defender's party).

Unexpected reaction of Piqué’s sons

Photo:

Screenshot ‘CHANCE’, AFP

As seen in the recording shared on social networks, the minors do not seem to want to take the photo with their father.

Their faces and one or another ‘coarse’ gesture could reaffirm it.

Internet users analyze in detail how minors appear somewhat “uncomfortable” in Piqué’s emotional moment.

The image, as the videos show, contrasts with past recordings, when the family environment was different.

More news

SPORTS

